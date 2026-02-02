Family celebrates justice: Shooter sentenced to 22 years for shooting 13-year-old girl in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect who shot a 13-year-old girl in the head near the Pueblo Riverwalk has been sentenced to 22 years in the Department of Corrections.

District Court Judge William Alexander read, "I'm satisfied that a sentence to the Department of Corrections is an appropriate sentence. I'm going to impose 22 years in the Department of Corrections."

Romello Hernandez pleaded guilty in early December to attempted murder in connection with the July shooting that left Diamond Sanchez with life-threatening injuries.

Source: Pueblo Police Department

The 13-year-old girl, Diamond, miraculously survived, but her family has been fighting for a strict sentence ever since. Part of their efforts involved a march last month as friends and family carried signs declaring "Justice for Diamond."

During a previous court hearing, a judge explained that Hernandez faces a possible sentence of 10 to 30 years in state prison as part of his guilty plea. However, because Hernandez is 18 years old, he could have instead served 1 to 6 years in the Youthful Offender System (YOS) if the Colorado Department of Corrections determines he is eligible.

The court's decision on Monday indicated that he will not be serving in the YOS, instead facing the elevated sentence.

Supporters for Diamond Sanchez sat shoulder to shoulder, many wearing pink, waiting to hear how the judge would sentence 18-year-old Romello Hernandez.

During sentencing, a close family friend, Amanda, stood and read a letter Diamond wrote to the judge, along with another from Diamond’s mother, Desiree.

The letters described the physical pain, emotional trauma, and life-altering impact of the July 14th shooting at the Pueblo Riverwalk.

"I was enjoying life and just being a kid. That version of me feels very far away now. I don't remember much about the night I was shot; a lot of it is gone. Sometimes pieces of it flash back, and sometimes it's hard to remember," Amanda read.

As Hernandez was led out in his jail jumpsuit, he glanced toward Diamond’s family and supporters.

Prosecutors argued Hernandez should be sentenced as an adult, calling the shooting violent and deliberate.

The defense claimed Hernandez took accountability by pleading guilty, continuing to argue the shooting was done in self-defense.

The judge ultimately decided against placing him in the youth offender system.

"I feel good, just good, justice was served," said Diamond with a smile.

The judge gave Hernandez the chance to speak, but he declined.

Instead, his attorney read a letter on his behalf, saying, “I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Moments later, the judge handed down the sentence 22 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Diamond's family and supporters shared this statement with us after the sentencing, "This wasn’t just a win for Diamond, this was a win for Pueblo. A win for our community, for our children, and for every family who deserves to feel safe. Today showed that accountability matters, that young lives matter, and that when a community stands together, justice can be heard."

We also received a statement from District Attorney Kala Beauvais: "Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of this crime and the devastating impact it has had on the young victim and her family. This was a senseless act of violence that forever changed a 13-year-old girl’s life. Accountability matters, and the community deserves to know that such acts will not be tolerated. Though this sentence can never give back what was taken from the victim, we hope this sentence brings some measure of justice and healing to the victim and her loved ones.”

