Colorado Springs police officer and suspect injured in shooting incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms there was an officer-involved shooting in the 2600 block of East Bijou on Monday afternoon.

The department posted on social media that both the officer and the suspect have injuries. KRDO13 has reached out to clarify who fired a weapon and who was at the receiving end.

CSPD plans to hold a press conference. This is a breaking news situation, but details will be added to this article.

CSPD says that as of 2:35 p.m., the department is on priority dispatch.

"Citizens with emergencies should call 911; citizens with non-emergency issues should wait to call CSPD until we return to normal operations," read a blotter post from the department.

