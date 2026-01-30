Samaritans rescue 13-year-old who falls through ice in pond
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado has seen multiple ice-related emergencies in just the past couple days.
On Friday, a 13-year-old was rescued from a pond in Colorado Springs.
Now, first responders are issuing urgent warnings about dangerously thin ice due to recent rapid warm-ups.
KRDO spoke to one neighbor who called dispatch and witnessed the rescue firsthand.
