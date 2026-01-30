Pueblo announces bingo card for Pueblo Restaurant Month

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The city of Pueblo rolled out its bingo card for the 2026 Pueblo Restaurant Month this February with 36 participating restaurants.

It's essentially a scavenger hunt. You can pick up a bingo card at any of the 36 participating restaurants. Ask your waiter for a stamp at each restaurant you dine at and spend at least $25. Once you get six in a row, Bingo! Write your contact information on the back of the card, and drop it off at The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce Building.

Once you've submitted your card, you will be in a drawing to win $500 cash and gift cards to all 36 participating restaurants.

You can pick your card up starting on February 2nd. Your card must be turned in by March 2nd to qualify for the drawing.