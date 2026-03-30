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Fire danger before April showers

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today at 3:56 PM
Published 3:20 PM

Today: More dry and breezy conditions sweep southeastern Colorado, prompting a red flag warning until 8 pm. Temperatures are warm, with Colorado Springs getting into the high 70s and Pueblo into the 80s. There is increasing cloud cover as we head into the evening.

Tomorrow: Cloudy conditions take over, but spotty mountain showers don't begin until the afternoon. Overnight showers are likely for El Paso County as well as the high country. Breezy conditions continue with the gusts picking up the most through the southern areas, including Las Animas County.

Wednesday: This brings the rainiest day of the 7-day forecast as we welcome April. Gloomy conditions with spotty showers continue, with the high county having the possibility of seeing an isolated thunderstorm.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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