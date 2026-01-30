Colorado Springs Airport unveils first rotating art exhibition in “Art at COS” program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is celebrating the unveiling of the first art exhibition in its brand-new rotating gallery, "Art at COS," aimed at celebrating the rich history, cultural diversity and creativity of the Colorado Springs community.

The airport announced it was opening the rotating gallery back in October 2025.

On Jan. 29, airport officials held a grand opening for the very first exhibition in the series, titled "Window Seat – Views from the Stratosphere." The gallery, which features aerial landscapes and dramatic skies through the eyes of local artists, was curated by Cottonwood Center for the Arts.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Airport

"Window Seat is inspired by the enduring sense of delight that air travel inspires," Jess Preble, gallery director at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts, said. "Everyone remembers their first ride in a plane, the breathless moment of takeoff, then the first time you looked down at the landscape from so far up in the sky. It’s truly a magical feeling."

Community members, stakeholders and the local artists behind the pieces were all invited to the reception, which included artist meet-and-greets and a vote for favorite pieces in the exhibition. The airport said two artists will receive microgrants based on those votes.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Airport

Lauren Lang, a local photographer whose work is featured in the display, said she aimed to honor her father's 35-year aviation career in her art.

"The photographs I submitted are a reflection of what the passengers on the planes he serviced were able to see because of the dedication of airline employees on the ground and in the air who work to keep travel safe and reliable every day," Lang said.

The gallery will remain on display through April, offering travelers and visitors alike an immersive art

experience that aims to capture the wonders of flight.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Airport

