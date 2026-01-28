Pueblo School District 60 Board approves rightsizing plan

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo School District 60 (D60) Board has approved a rightsizing plan that will merge several schools across the district.

The approved plan includes the following changes according to D60:

Bradford will merge into Park View School of Discovery , expanding access to Park View’s established STREAM magnet programming.

Bessemer Academy will merge into Columbian Elementary, where STREAM programming will be introduced.

Beulah Heights will merge into Highland Park, where STEM programming will be expanded to STREAM.

The Hyde Park campus will be transformed into a pre-collegiate middle school for grades 6–8, and will also house D60 Online Middle School. This campus will also serve as a neighborhood community resource hub.

Bradford and Heritage will host full-day preschool centers staffed by early childhood educators and built around a well-rounded curriculum.

The Bessemer Academy and Bradford buildings, along with the Hyde Park campus, will operate as anchor community resource hubs as part of a community schools model.

The Beulah Heights building will become a professional development hub for staff.

D60 says to support the transition, transportation will be provided to ensure students do not have to cross major highways, and all transportation services required by Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) will continue.

The district says that, when possible, staff will follow their students to new campuses and that they are working to place affected employees within existing schools.

According to D60 their are plans in place to provide additional information outlining available communication channels for questions and support for staff and families.

According to Dr. Barbara Kimzey, D60’s Superintendent, “this plan is about more than right-sizing buildings, it’s about right-serving students—ensuring every child has access to powerful

learning opportunities, strong support systems, and vibrant school communities.”

