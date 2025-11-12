What schools could merge? Pueblo School District 60 releases rightsizing plan

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a nearly year-long process, Pueblo School District 60 (D60) has released its rightsizing plan. It's not concrete yet, as the Board needs to give final approval, but it shows what the school mergers would look like.

Six schools across Pueblo would be condensed down to three, and an online school would be brought in person.

D60 released the following key recommendations:

East Quadrant: Merging Bradford and Park View on the Park View campus, allowing all students to participate in powerful STREAM programming. D60 will also establish a full-day preschool center at Bradford with an upgrade to provide a vibrant environment for preschoolers. Bradford will also be the site of a neighborhood community school resource hub that will serve Eastside students and families.



Merging Bradford and Park View on the Park View campus, allowing all students to participate in powerful STREAM programming. D60 will also establish a full-day preschool center at Bradford with an upgrade to provide a vibrant environment for preschoolers. Bradford will also be the site of a neighborhood community school resource hub that will serve Eastside students and families. Central Quadrant: Merging Bessemer and Columbian on the Columbian campus. D60 will develop a STREAM programming focus on the Columbian campus, and the Bessemer campus will become a neighborhood community resource hug that will serve Central quadrant families. ESS offices, including Child Find, will also be maintained at Bessemer. D60 will also add a full-day preschool center to the Heritage campus.



Merging Bessemer and Columbian on the Columbian campus. D60 will develop a STREAM programming focus on the Columbian campus, and the Bessemer campus will become a neighborhood community resource hug that will serve Central quadrant families. ESS offices, including Child Find, will also be maintained at Bessemer. D60 will also add a full-day preschool center to the Heritage campus. South Quadrant: Merging Beulah Heights and Highland Park on the Highland Park campus. D60 will expand STEM programming at Highland Park to become STREAM programming. D60 will also convert Beulah Heights into a professional development hub for staff training.



Merging Beulah Heights and Highland Park on the Highland Park campus. D60 will expand STEM programming at Highland Park to become STREAM programming. D60 will also convert Beulah Heights into a professional development hub for staff training. North Quadrant: Transforming Hyde Park into a pre-collegiate middle school for grades 6–8. D60 Online Middle School will relocate to the Hyde Park campus, providing a full middle school experience for students. D60 will also create a neighborhood community school and resource hub on the Hyde Park campus, and will realign the neighborhood middle school boundaries to better reflect D60’s neighborhood areas.

To support this transition, the school district says it would provide transportation to ensure students are not crossing major highways or boulevards. According to the district, schools that will lose students will be turned into resource centers to serve a range of needs.

D60 says the plan would also include increasing online learning options for students.

The district will continue discussions with the Board of Education through December and January, with final approvals requested at the January 2026 board meeting.

For more details and to view the full plan presentation, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.