Crash involving state patrol vehicle shuts down lane of I-25 south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A lane of northbound I-25 just south of Colorado Springs is shut down after a crash involving a state patrol vehicle early Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The agency said the closure impacted the right lane of the interstate on the stretch between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard.

KRDO13 crews on scene reported seeing a crash between a state trooper vehicle and a Hummer that was closing down the lane, with both vehicles stopped in the median of the northbound lanes.

KRDO13 has reached out to Colorado State Patrol and is waiting to learn more.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

