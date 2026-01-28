‘I am excited to see Colorado’s population grow’: Colorado residency reaches 6 million

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Census Bureau estimates show that Colorado has now reached a population of more than 6 million people. The Office of Governor Jared Polis says the 2025 estimate marks a .92% increase year-over-year.

"The secret is out, Colorado is the best place to live, work, play, start a family, and grow a business. The numbers don’t lie, and I am excited to see Colorado’s population grow despite trends across the nation," said the governor.

But responsible growth remains a top priority for Coloradans as housing prices rise and many worry about water supply.

A 2025 assessment from the City of Colorado Springs found that Colorado Springs faces a housing shortage, and household incomes have not kept pace with rising housing costs.

Polis's office spoke about several goals, including creating more workforce development opportunities and housing opportunities.

"Here in Colorado, we are focused on investing in our communities by breaking down barriers to housing, expanding workforce and job opportunities, and investing in families and schools. More Colordans helps bolster our economy, expand business ventures, and bring fresh ideas to our great state. I look forward to welcoming even more people to Colorado as we move further into the new year,” said Governor Polis.

His office also pointed to his 2024 goal to make Colorado one of the top 10 safest states. More than one year later, a WalletHub study ranked Colorado in the bottom 10.

Though the governor has recently said overall crime in Colorado is on the decline, citing data from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice.

