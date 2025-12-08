Colorado Springs faces housing shortage, requiring more than 60,000 new units by 2035

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs reports that a new housing assessment highlighted a housing shortage of more than 27,000 units as of 2023.

According to the city, it projects a need for 60,034 additional homes by 2035, which would double the community's annual production pace.

The assessment goes on to say that half of renters and nearly one in three homeowners spend more than 30% of their income on housing. The report goes on to highlight rising home values, a lack of rental options, and changes in household demographics.

According to the city, here are the key findings of the assessment:

Population and household growth continue to rise: El Paso County is projected to approach one million residents by 2050, a 35% increase from 2023. Colorado Springs added more than 30,000 households since 2010.



Housing production has not kept pace with demand: The report highlights a housing shortage of 27,712 units as of 2023 and projects a need for 60,034 additional homes by 2035, which would require a doubling of the community’s annual production pace



Affordability gaps persist for both renters and owners: Average rent in Colorado Springs reached $1,784 in March 2025, requiring an income of $78,693 to be affordable. Only 36% of renters meet that threshold. The median renter income is $58,325. The average home value reached $457,000 , requiring an income above $150,000 to purchase. Only about 30% of local households meet that threshold. The median homeowner income is $106,625.



Household incomes have not kept pace with housing costs: Real home values grew nearly four times faster than incomes from 2018–2023.



Senior and accessible housing needs are rising: Nearly 78% of senior households in Colorado Springs are overhoused, and the region needs an estimated 23,345 accessible units to meet reported mobility needs.



Housing challenges affect the military community: Basic Allowance for Housing levels fall below typical family-sized rental and ownership costs for many enlisted personnel, and family-sized rental options remain limited.



To view the complete assessment and presentation, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.