People rally in front of City Hall to demand ‘ICE out’ after another fatal shooting in Minnesota

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the second time this month, a U.S. citizen has died at the hands of a federal ICE agent in Minnesota, causing further tension between local officials and the Department of Homeland Security.

And today, Colorado Springs organizations rallied together, despite the dangerously low temperatures, to show support. The community is still mourning the loss of Renee Nicole Good, and they tell KRDO13 that they can't fathom how many more citizens will have to die before ICE gets pushed out.

On Sunday, people gathered in front of the City Hall to stand in solidarity with Minnesota, demanding the abolition of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in communities.

This comes after 37-year-old Alex Pretti was shot multiple times.

And now, federal and local officials are giving very different accounts of what happened.

"I watched all the videos multiple times yesterday. That was a disarmed, legal American citizen," says advocate Jessica Preble. "To be here now in America, which is supposed to be... I'm sorry, I'm emotional. The land of the free and a place where we can be safe...What happened to Alex Pretti is in violation of the Second Amendment rights. That's why I'm here today in ten-degree weather," says an advocate, Jessica Preble.

