‘Drake did what Tom Brady Couldn’t!’ Fans react to AFC Championship

Broncos fans didn't watch orange and blue confetti fall from the rafters Sunday, but they've seen enough to go home with their heads high.

"Super Bowl, I believe next year. I Bo-lieve!" Colorado Springs native Stephanie Hanenberg said.

A different pair of fans from the Springs were a little more enthused about the present, rather than the future.

"I love all you back in Colorado Springs. Love you Broncos fans, but my heart's with the Patriots!" Goat Patch Brewing owner Justin Grant said.

Everyone at Mile High watched the weather move goalposts today.

"When I first saw the weather starting to come down, I'm like, 'I'm going to freeze to death,'" young Broncos fan Emily Martinez said.

"The weather Gods shine down on us today. New England brings the weather every year, and, you know what, we're happy to see this today," Grant said.

Justin's son, Logan, will have a good day at school on Monday.

"I have a friend named Kai. He's a big Broncos fan. We have a lot of beef," Logan said.

Everyone made sure to give props to the 'other guy' for beating a backup QB in the playoffs.

Hats off to Drake 'Drake May' May," Broncos fan Peter Gastis said.

"Drake 'Drake May' May!" Logan cheered.

"Drake did what Tom Brady couldn't." Broncos fan Alex Alijani.