Spann Elementary demolition underway in Eastern Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Its an eyesore that the community has wanted removed for years and it’s finally in the early stages of getting demolished, with plans to be turned into something that organizers say will bring hope into the community.

The abandoned Spann Elementary school has become a hub, raising safety concerns. Locals I spoke to say they want it demolished, which would be a $3 million project.

But with help from the city, it’s one step closer to happening.

"When a school pulls out of a community that is vital resources, that is leaving a neighborhood. And so that that leaves away hopes, dreams, aspiration goes away. So we're trying to bring that back into communities," says RMSER CEO, Christopher Hall.

Rocky Mountain Ser purchased the building in 2018, and they tell KRDO that the demolition of it has been a long time coming.

"The east side is, is a community. That money is not going there to help rebuild, to help bring hope, to to that side of the community. So that's what we're about to help bring hope and, and empowerment, to the communities that we serve," says Hall.

The overall project will include affordable housing, with a grocery store, community center, and resilience hub.

The organization will be applying for a grant on the 28th and await the award of $2.4 million to move forward.

