Family seeks assistance in locating missing Manitou Springs woman

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Manitou Springs Police Department are asking for the community’s continued assistance in locating missing woman, Margaret Woolsey.

According to law enforcement, Woolsey, age 57, was last heard from in early August and reported missing in late September; her whereabouts remain unknown. Concern grows for her safety because it is unusual for her not to stay in contact with friends or family, police say.

KRDO13 spoke with Margaret's sister on Friday. She is pleading for anyone to come forward with any information.

"I feel like somebody knows something or has seen something. I know a lot of times you hear people say that, twins feel each other. And I just feel in my gut that something is wrong in my heart, in my gut. So no matter what, no matter how little you think something is, if you can just report it to Detective Strider. no matter how insignificant you think something is, maybe somebody remembers something," urged Margaret's sister, April Rossetti.

The lead detective on the case, Detective Strider, can be reached at 719-685-2542.