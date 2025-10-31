Skip to Content
News

CBI and Manitou Springs Police seek community help in missing person case

Photo of Margaret Woolsey from approximately July 2025
Manitou Springs Police Department
Photo of Margaret Woolsey from approximately July 2025
By
Published 8:09 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Manitou Springs Police Department are asking for the community’s continued assistance in locating missing woman, Margaret Woolsey.

According to law enforcement, Woolsey, age 57, was last heard from in early August and reported missing in late September; her whereabouts remain unknown. Concern grows for her safety because it is unusual for her not to stay in contact with friends or family, police say.

Woolsey is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Photo of Margaret Woolsey from 2023 courtesy: CBI

If you have any information, you are urged to call Detective Strider at the Manitou Springs Police Department at (719) 685-2542. Information may also be provided by calling dispatch at 719-390-5555. Callers may remain anonymous if they choose.

"All tips, no matter how small, are appreciated and will be treated with urgency and discretion," law enforcement says.

Abby Smith

