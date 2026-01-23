Dangerous cold continues this weekend; resources available for those in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With cold temperatures expected to persist through the weekend, resources are being made available for those in need of shelter or transportation.

Homelessness response and cold weather emergency shelters

According to the city, the Springs Rescue Mission and The Sanctuary Church serve as the region’s two main warming shelters, both of which offer meals and additional resources for those experiencing homelessness.

If you see an unhoused person who may need support, the city urges that you refer them to the locations mentioned above.

Call 719-401-3111 for people who need transportation to warming shelters.

Call 911 if you see any resident experiencing what you think is an emergency medical situation.

Call 911 if you see smoke or signs of a fire.

Mountain Metro Buses are offering free rides to shelters for those unhoused. The bus route information can be found here.

And in Pueblo, city officials tell KRDO13 the Safe Side Recovery Shelter is ready 24/7, plus Pueblo Fire and Police are prepared to help those without a home get to the shelter if they'd like.

Residents with food or emergency shelter needs

According to the city of Colorado Springs, residents in need of food, utility assistance, clothing, or other services should contact Pikes Peak United Way at 211.

Phone: Dial 2-1-1 or 719-955-0742 or toll-free at 1-866-488-9742.

Text: Send your zip code to 898211. Standard message and data rates may apply.

Online: Search the database of services at ppunitedway.org. It is too important to note that individuals can also call 211 for transportation to warming shelters, but for an immediate response, call 719-401-3111.



