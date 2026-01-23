City looks to offer zero-fare rides between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs to cut traffic

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is considering offering zero-fare Mountain Metro Transit rides between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs. Officials hope the change will cut down on parking and traffic issues, which are a contentious problem for many Manitou Springs residents.

Manitou Springs is a popular destination for tourists visiting the Pikes Peak Region, though its quaint small-town streets have proven to have difficulties accommodating the volume of visitors and vehicles.

In an effort to alleviate the issue, Manitou Springs has added several parking lots with service to different areas across town, but some concerns from residents have persisted.

Under this latest proposal, Mountain Metro Transit would not charge fares for Route 3, which serves Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs. Additionally, service times would increase from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes.

There are also several other proposed changes for Mountain Metro routes, which you can view by clicking here.

Residents can submit their input on the plans, and the feedback is due Feb. 5.

