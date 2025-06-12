Manitou Springs hopes new parking area will help ease downtown congestion

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Manitou Springs is opening the Dillon Mobility Hub on Monday, a new satellite parking facility that the city says is designed to reduce downtown congestion.

The new parking area is at the old location of The Dillon Motel at 134 Manitou Avenue, near the intersection of Manitou Avenue and U.S. Highway 24. The location is meant to provide a central access point for Manitou Incline climbers, Pikes Peak Cog Railway riders, and people visiting downtown Manitou Springs.

The site will include 91 parking spaces, and parking will be a flat fee of $5 per day. To reduce vehicle traffic downtown, local shuttles and Mountain Metropolitan Transit will provide service to other areas in Manitou Springs.

The city says the current layout is a temporary design. A future project phase will implement the final hub design, with expanded mobility amenities.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday, June 16, at 7 a.m.