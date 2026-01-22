Snowboarder dies at Colorado resort, marking second death at popular ski destination this month

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Authorities in Summit County are now investigating the death of a snowboarder at Keystone Resort – the second death reported at the popular Colorado ski destination in just two weeks.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the resort at around 2:11 p.m. on Jan. 19 after receiving a report that CPR was in progress after a snowboarding crash.

On scene, deputies learned that a male snowboarder who was visiting from the Front Range had crashed on "Lower Go Devil," a black diamond run near the resort’s Mountain House base area.

Deputies say an initial investigation revealed that the snowboarder, who was wearing a helmet, was riding with several friends when he crashed and hit the snow "with force." At this time, investigators don't believe any trees, blunt objects or other people were involved in the crash.

One of the snowboarder's friends contacted Keystone Ski Patrol, who quickly arrived on scene to provide medical care and work to transport the man to the Keystone Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says the investigation into the snowboarder's death is still ongoing. The man's name and his official cause and manner of death will be released at a later time by the Summit County Coroner’s Office.

"Every loss of life on our ski slopes is deeply felt in our community," Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. "We extend our sincere condolences to the snowboarder’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

This marks the second death at the resort this month. Just two weeks ago, a skier died at Keystone after he was found unresponsive on "The Grizz," a run located in the resort's Outback area. The investigation into that death is still ongoing.

