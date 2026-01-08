Investigation launched after skier dies at popular Colorado resort

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Summit County deputies are investigating after a skier was found unresponsive at the popular Keystone Resort on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 7, deputies responded to Keystone Resort after receiving a report of an unresponsive skier on The Grizz, a run located in the resort's Outback area.

Deputies said the skier, a man visiting the ski resort from Colorado's Front Range, was found on the run by other guests, who immediately began CPR and called for help.

Keystone Ski Patrol rushed to the scene and worked to provide "advanced life-saving measures" before taking the skier to a helicopter landing zone nearby, the sheriff's office said.

A Flight for Life crew transported the skier to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the skier was wearing a helmet when he was found. They have now launched an investigation into his death, which remains ongoing.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss," Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a release from SCSO.

The Summit County Coroner's Office is now responsible for determining the skier's official cause and manner of death, and will identify the man "at a later time," the sheriff's office said.

