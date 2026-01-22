Pedestrian identified from fatal crash on North Cascade Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian killed in a crash on North Cascade Avenue in early January as 76-year-old Alan Krause.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, when deputies arrived on Jan. 2, around 5:47 p.m., the pedestrian, Krause, was found dead on the scene.

An investigation found that the driver was traveling northbound on North Cascade Avenue, approaching East Espanola Street, which is a single-lane roadway. Krause is believed to have been crossing North Cascade Avenue near East Espanola Street when the collision occurred.

Police say impairment and speed are not believed to have been factors.

According to police, this was the first traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.