Pedestrian killed in crash on North Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department confirms that a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Jan. 2 around 5:47 p.m.

According to police, this occurred at North Cascade Avenue and East Espanola. Law enforcement says that the driver involved remained on scene and has been cooperative.

This crash is currently under investigation, and police suggested avoiding the area.

