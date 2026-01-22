Deceased driver identified from fatal crash on Marksheffel Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Coroners' office has identified the deceased driver involved in a rollover crash on Marksheffel Road as 22-year-old Esteban Solorio.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, on Jan. 16, around 4:14 a.m., they responded to a vehicle that drove off the road and located Solorio outside the vehicle from a suspected ejection.

Police say an investigation found that the vehicle drifted off the road and rolled at least once. According to police, impairment is unknown, and speed is believed to have been a factor.

CSPD reports that this was the second traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

