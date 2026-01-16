Marksheffel Road shut down in both directions after fatal rollover crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Marksheffel Road is closed in both directions after a fatal rollover crash early Friday morning, Colorado Springs police have confirmed to KRDO13.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the closure, which was initially reported at 5:31 a.m. on Jan. 16, is impacting both the northbound and southbound lanes of Marksheffel Road between Drennan Road and the east gate of the Peterson Air Force Base.

Police have confirmed the crash was a fatal rollover, but details on what led up to it are still unclear. The identity of the person who died has not yet been released. Our crews on scene spoke to witnesses, who reported seeing debris on the road and a heavily damaged car in a ditch near the closure.

CSPD tells KRDO13 crews on scene that drivers should expect the road to be closed for the majority of the morning while their Major Crash Team investigates.

Drivers going northbound on Marksheffel can expect to be diverted onto Drennan Road, while drivers heading southbound who are not entering the Air Force Base are being moved back onto northbound Marksheffel, the department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

