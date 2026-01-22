Pueblo expands homeless shelter with eight new private units

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The city of Pueblo is continuing to grow a local homeless shelter after announcing the construction of eight new private units on Thursday, Jan. 22.

The city is partnering with SafeSide Recovery, who say the units are funded by a city grant. According to the president of SafeSide Recovery, these shelters are unique in that they provide the luxury of privacy.

"It's not going to be people having to live in a dormitory setting; they get to have their own space. And I think it adds a lot of dignity to their lives," says Rob Miller, president of SafeSide Recovery.

The organization tells KRDO13 that they are still in the planning stage and that, at this time, it does not know which demographic the shelter will serve; that decision, according to SafeSide Recovery, will be made by the city.

"It's probably either going to be transitional housing for people living in our resident program. And they're taking the next step towards independence. Or it could be for families, or it could be a mix," says Miller.

The shelters will be placed in the lot between their relief shelter and their resident program between the 710 and 728 W. 4th St. buildings.

Making it a familiar location for those who already use their services.

"This empty lot is now going to be filled in the downtown area of Pueblo. I'm very excited. It brings pueblo up," says a man experiencing homelessness, Darell Bundy.

KRDO13 asked about concerns of increased drug use and criminal activity.

"We do drug testing, and we do breathalyzers to make sure people are adhering," says Miller. "Other things that we are expecting and hoping that will be happening on this property here will be fencing...that will allow us to have greater security for what's going on inside and greater safety for the people on the inside of the fence."

As for allowing pets in the units, Miller says no pets will be left behind. Inside, they intend to include kennels.

SafeSide Recovery says the construction process should begin sometime before April.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.