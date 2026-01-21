‘Justice for Diamond’: Supporters speak out ahead of Pueblo Riverwalk shooting sentencing

PUEBLO, Colo. -- The man accused of shooting a 13-year-old girl in the head near the Pueblo Riverwalk is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow, as community members rally near the courthouse today in support of the young girl and her family.

Romello Hernandez pleaded guilty in early December to attempted murder in connection with the July shooting that left Diamond Sanchez with life-threatening injuries.

During a previous court hearing, a judge explained that Hernandez faces a possible sentence of 10 -30 years in state prison as part of his guilty plea. However, because Hernandez is 18 years old, he could instead serve 1-6 years in the Youthful Offender System (YOS) if the Colorado Department of Corrections determines he is eligible.

In the lead-up to his Jan. 22 sentencing, Hernandez’s attorneys have been working to have him placed in YOS. Meanwhile, Diamond’s family is urging the court to impose a prison sentence.

“They need to look at him as the heartless, careless monster that he really is,” said Diamond’s father, Dominic Sanchez. “Because that’s what he really, truly is when he pulled the trigger on my 13-year-old daughter and tried to kill her.”

Diamond’s supporters are expected to gather at noon today outside the Dennis Maes Judicial Building in Pueblo. The group plans to peacefully demonstrate, asking for justice in Diamond's case and speak out against gun violence.

