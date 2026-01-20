2-year-old kidnapped in Colorado Springs located safely, CSPD still searching for suspect

The Colorado Springs Police Department held a press conference around 5 p.m. You can watch below:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a kidnapped 2-year-old has been found safe.

CSPD says Giovani Salazar-President was in the back seat of a Kia Seltos when it was stolen from the King Street Apartments, in the 2700 block of King Street, around 2:40 p.m. today.

Around 4:30 p.m., CSPD said an Amber Alert was in the process, but they wanted to get this information out as soon as possible, so they released it on social media ahead of time. The Amber Alert officially came out around 4:50 p.m.

At 5 p.m., CSPD announced that he was found safe, though they have not located a suspect. CSPD says the little boy was found in the abandoned stolen car.

CSPD is asking anyone living in the area of the King Street Apartments around the time of the kidnapping to check their security camera footage. Information could help police identify and locate the suspect. If you have a tip, please call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

