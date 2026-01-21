District 49 announces financial crisis

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - School District 49 sent out a letter to staff members officially announcing plans to cut staff positions in the district.

That letter was sent out last night, and tonight, the Board of Education will be hosting a work session where they'll discuss the budget.

This comes after a letter was sent to staff regarding the board of education's inability to fund the district, which was announced on January 16, citing increased expenses and employee salaries as part of the cause.

Now, the board claims dropping staff members is necessary, along with program changes.

The board says the 2026-27 budget year will reflect a reduction of almost two million dollars.

In his letter to staff, the superintendent says he will be reaching out to impacted employees this week.

We will have more on this at 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.