Meet the duo behind the Hot wheels “mini libraries” popping up around town

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Since October, a new type of miniature "library" has started popping up around Colorado Springs. Instead of books, the cabinets are filled with both new and vintage Hot Wheels. Take a car, leave a car!

It's a relatively new initiative by Jason Franklin and Caleb Chambley with "Cars for Everyone." With the help of local business sponsors, the duo has set up seven "Mini Car Neighborhood Libraries." They said they have no intentions of slowing down.

Franklin and Chambley said it's a community initiative to raise awareness for the different events and services they provide. In the three or so months since its launch, they said people from six other states have reached out and set up other mini car libraries in their neighborhoods.

Among other programs, Cars for Everyone hosts free car events, hosts work mentorship programs for people with disabilities, does youth outreach and provides auto services at reduced costs to people struggling with finances.

You can find each mini car library location here. If you are a homeowner or business interested in sponsoring a new library location, you can find more information here.

