KRDO13 confronts Brian Cotter of Davis Mortuary in court as he disputes small claims case

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The now-former Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter was at the courthouse Tuesday morning over a small claims case filed against him.

KRDO 13 Investigates was the first to uncover serious allegations accusing Cotter, who co-owned Davis Mortuary with his brother, of leaving dozens of bodies to decay in his funeral home.

13 Investigates confronted Cotter in court on Tuesday, which you can watch above. Cotter did not respond for comment.

According to records by the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), Brian Cotter's privately-owned funeral home was due for an inspection back in August of 2025. When inspectors arrived, they noted "a strong odor of decomposition."

Later, inspectors said they noticed a door was hidden by a cardboard display. When they went to remove the display, inspectors say Cotter asked them not to go inside, according to DORA's records.

Inspectors did not follow Cotter's request; when they entered, they said they found bodies in various stages of decomposition. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Cotter told inspectors that some of the bodies had been awaiting cremation for approximately 15 years.

On Tuesday, Cotter appeared in court to dispute a $3,105 small claims case filed against him by a Silver Cliff woman. The woman says she prepaid for her own cremation services, but in light of the allegations against him, she wants her money back.

"We had trusted Davis Mortuary for so long. I also just went ahead and did pre-paid cremation," explained Debby Paladay in an October interview with 13 Investigates.

In court, the judge presiding over the small claims case noted that Palady will need to refile her claim, as she filed suit against Brian Cotter, and the business Davis Mortuary should be named instead. With these changes in mind, a new court date has been set for March 3.

As of publication, no criminal charges have been filed against Brian Cotter or his brother Chris. The CBI previously said that they want to identify all of the bodies before the district attorney's office evaluates potential charges. As of the last update from the CBI this month, nine out of 24 bodies have been identified.

To read all of our previous reporting on this case, click here.

