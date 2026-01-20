Deadly home explosion in Pueblo County likely caused by water heater installation

BOONE, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials are releasing more information regarding a home explosion in Boone that killed two people.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the preliminary cause of the explosion was determined to have likely been the installation of a water heater.

The Department of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) says propane gas was present at the scene.

On January 8, 2026, crews were called to a reported home explosion on 57th Lane in Eastern Pueblo County. A man, 79-year-old Daniel Dale Connor, and a woman, 66-year-old Tammy Lee Brown, were killed in the explosion.

PCSO says the investigation into the explosion is still ongoing. A report on the investigation is expected to be complete by mid-February.

