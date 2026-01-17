Broncos fans infiltrate Bills bar; celebrate advancement to the Championship game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Most of Colorado spent their afternoon watching the highly anticipated home playoff game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills.

Walking into one bar on the east side of Colorado Springs, you'll notice a lot more buffalo blue than expected.

However, that hasn't stopped Broncos fans from coming out and getting rowdy.

KRDO13 was informed that Back East Bar and Grill on Briargate Parkway is Bills territory, but Broncos fans had something to say about that.

Walking through the establishment, Broncos die-hards are cheering on their players.

But a few hours into the Divisional Round, Broncos fans tell KRDO13 they're having PTSD from last year after losing to the Bills.

And all eyes are on the screen with some playful banter, of course.

"Broncos fans, you're done," says Davon Johnson.

"Let's take it outside. The Broncos are gonna win," shouts Katy Myers, playfully.

"I certainly felt like today was a good day to come in. And, you know, try to at least counter some of the Bills action in here," teases Brandon Helm.

The Broncos kept the lead before the Bills tied the game, taking it into overtime. Everyone watched on the edge of their seats as Will Lutz kicked the winning field goal.

KRDO13 watched as half the crowd went home in a very different mood than when they came.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.