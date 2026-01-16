Meet local DJ for the Broncos as he prepares for playoff game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tomorrow is a big day for the Broncos and not just for the players.

Michael Waldron, also known as DJ Lil Joe, will be excitedly waiting for the crowd to walk in while listening to his music and he doesn’t take this responsibility lightly.

"Bronco fans are loyal to a tee. The energy is electric and I absolutely love it," says Waldron.

Michael Waldron tells us he grew up in Colorado Springs.

"I was actually part of the first graduating class from Mesa Ridge," says Wladron.

And shortly after walking that stage, he says he quickly found his passion on a new stage, by DJing.

It is something he has been doing for the past 11 years for the Broncos and Bud Light Tailgate and is a firsthand witness leading up to the highly anticipated playoff game on Saturday.

"Every game has gotten more and more electric. You know, I get on the mic, I pump up the crowd," says Waldron.

