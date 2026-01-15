KRDO13 staff eating competition! Team takes on 10lbs of bagel sandwich on national bagel day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Bradley Davis and Samantha Hildebrandt join two more KRDO staffers at Bella's Bagels to eat the 10-pound "Big Bella" bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich live on Good Morning Colorado.
KRDO will be competing against a team of four customers to celebrate National Bagel Day. The competition starts at the beginning of our 6:30 a.m. newscast. The crew will attempt to finish the bagel before the end of the half hour.