Skip to Content
News

KRDO13 staff eating competition! Team takes on 10lbs of bagel sandwich on national bagel day

By
New
Published 5:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Bradley Davis and Samantha Hildebrandt join two more KRDO staffers at Bella's Bagels to eat the 10-pound "Big Bella" bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich live on Good Morning Colorado.

KRDO will be competing against a team of four customers to celebrate National Bagel Day. The competition starts at the beginning of our 6:30 a.m. newscast. The crew will attempt to finish the bagel before the end of the half hour.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.