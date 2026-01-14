Fountain Police seek victims or witnesses in sexual exploitation of children case

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department arrested 40-year-old Ryan Maul for the alleged sexual exploitation of children and is seeking the public's help in locating additional witnesses or victims.

According to the police, Maul has been booked at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center with no bond.

f you have any information or lived with Maul in the past approximately ten years, police ask that you call Detective Ryan Sauter at 719-482-4233, or email at rsauter@fountainpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.

