Local golf non-profit expanding girls golf program after grant from USDA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - First Tee Southern Colorado said it is expanding its girls golf and Pueblo programming after winning a $5000 grant from the US Golf Association (USGA).

First Tee Southern Colorado is the local branch of the national First Tee non-profit. It has an indoor facility off of N. Academy in Colorado Springs with an indoor putting green, driving range and simulator. It's open to the public from November 1 through May 1.

First Tee was camps and programing for boys and girls ages 3 to 18 across four Southern Colorado counties: El Paso, Pueblo Teller and Fremont. The programming costs money, but the organization said it will never turn a child away because of costs.