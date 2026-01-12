Pueblo County Coroner’s Office identifies man found dead in house explosion

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was found dead in a rural home explosion on Jan. 8.

The coroner's office says that 79-year-old Daniel Dale Conner's body was discovered around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. An autopsy will officially confirm his cause of death, the coroner's office says.

A woman was also found deceased after the explosion, but her identity has not yet been publicly released.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the man and woman were at the home, located near 57th Lane and Cherry Road in Boone, when the explosion happened. PCSO has not announced the cause of the explosion and ensuing fire.

Investigators from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

