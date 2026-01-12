Chamber Orchestra of Colorado Springs debuts piece honoring lives of Club Q

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chamber Orchestra of Colorado Springs debuted a piece honoring the lives lost in the Club Q mass shooting.

This weekend, the orchestra performed the piece called "Somewhere Bluebirds Fly." The opening melody is composed entirely of notes reflecting the first initial of each victim: A for Ashley Paugh, C for Kelly Loving, G for Raymond Green Vance, and D for both Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump.

"I hope [those listening] have a moment of reflection. I hope they see the beauty in the chaos, feel empathy, and hope," said violinist Kelly Dean Pilarczyk. "Hope for the future."

Just before midnight on Nov. 19, 2022, a gunman opened fire inside Club Q, killing five and injuring 20 others. Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance, and Ashley Paugh were shot and ultimately killed. The memory of those lost still lingers in the minds of many.

