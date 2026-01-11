Community rallies on the steps of City Hall to mourn Good; woman killed in Minneapolis by ICE

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO13) - At the steps of City Hall on Sunday, a crowd gathered to raise signs high and fill the city streets with song, a rally that organizers say was put together in less than 48 hours.

Family and friends read poems and spoke about Renee Nicole Good, 37-year-old mom, who was shot and killed on January 7 by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

At the rally, a pre-recorded song which was sang by Renee Nicole Good played through the city. As Good's song from her adolescence filled the ears of those mourning, the tears fell.

"It's wonderful. It's the energy, the number of people. People are here for her, for Renee Good, but also for everybody that has been affected," says a protester, Laurie Davis.

One of whom is her high school choir teacher, Ruth Schubarth who spoke on who Good was during her youth.

"She looked deeply at people. She took time with quiet ones. If she believed in you, she would not be moved," says Schubarth.

People also filled a giant box of stuffed animals to give to children in need as a tribute in her memory.

But not everyone sees Good as a victim.

In an interview with CNN, Noem doubled down on her claims of justified deadly force.

"What we do know is that this was clearly a law enforcement action where the officer acted on his training and defended himself and his life and his fellow colleagues. It's a tragedy that this family has lost a loved one and that our country is dealing with the situation, but that's why we need our leaders to turn down their rhetoric," says Noem.

Elected leaders in Minnesota are pushing back on that sentiment from Noem and demanding the removal of federal ICE agents, saying they're causing more harm than not.

