Slick driving conditions, CDOT advises caution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Across the city, we saw more than ten inches of snow, but as you hit the road to enjoy your weekend plans, now that the sun is back out, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is still advising caution on the roads.

We will be seeing below-freezing temperatures Saturday night, which can turn that compacted snow into ice and be dangerous.

"We've gotten a little spoiled with some really good driving conditions across the state," says Lisa Schwantes, a CDOT spokesperson. "But we did see some snow recently, and there is nothing like solar gain to melt snow and ice. But then those frigid temperatures come again overnight, and that moisture freezes up, and that can cause some slick conditions for drivers."

And as we experience Colorado's prominent weather whiplash, it's important to remain vigilant while on the roads.

"We can really pay attention to what our headlights are showing us. If it starts looking a little slick and and there's a lot of reflection off of the roadway. Slow down," says Schwantes.

CDOT advises drivers to always respect road conditions and refrain from any distractions.

CDOT says crews will now be working on taking care of any shoulder areas that they've pushed snow onto, ensuring clearance in those areas.

