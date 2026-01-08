CSU-Pueblo men outlast UCCS
The CSU-Pueblo men's basketball team knocked off UCCS, 82-73, on Thursday night.
Jordan Blair led the Thunderwolves with 17 points.
UCCS guard Xavier Martinez led all scorers with 18 points.
