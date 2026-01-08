Skip to Content
CSU-Pueblo men outlast UCCS

By
New
Published 10:59 PM

The CSU-Pueblo men's basketball team knocked off UCCS, 82-73, on Thursday night.

Jordan Blair led the Thunderwolves with 17 points.

UCCS guard Xavier Martinez led all scorers with 18 points.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news
Pueblo

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO.

