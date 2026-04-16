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Tracking gusty winds & fire danger ahead of Friday storm

what to expect
krdo
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Published 4:08 AM

TODAY: We warm up a few degrees Thursday to the 70s in Colorado Springs and near-80s in Pueblo with gusty winds and more fire danger ahead of much needed moisture Friday.

EXTENDED: We could see up to several inches of snow across our local mountain towns in Teller County and across the Palmer Divide, but very light accumulations (if any) in the Colorado Springs area. We'll have lows in the teens and 20s (freeze warning) and highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday. We're mostly dry by Saturday afternoon. Highs rebound to the 60s and 70s by Sunday and some 80s by Monday.

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Julia Donovan

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