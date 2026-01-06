Car crashes into Colorado Springs restaurant, causing significant damage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local restaurant in Colorado Springs is now recovering after a car drove through its front entrance just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 6, leaving behind severe damage.

Owners of the business, Al Shushi and Grill, located on Centennial Boulevard, say the crash occurred just after opening, before any guests had arrived.

Although it was an alarming moment, no one was injured, including the driver and the staff inside.

"Their first reaction was to check on the drivers, obviously, because they hear the big crash and then, you know, everyone would be worried about the person's life. We can always get this fixed," says Gyumin Lee, whose parents own the restaurant.

Lee says he was asleep when his mother called, frantic.

"Everything was fine this morning, but then suddenly, suddenly, I got call from them. My mom was like, almost crying. And I was like, what's going on? And she told me that, someone...drove into the restaurant."

The vehicle crashed through the restaurant's front door, leaving extensive damage, including shattered glass, splintered wood, and a damaged section of the wall.

Courtesy: Esther Lee Juris Courtesy: Esther Lee Juris Courtesy: Esther Lee Juris

The owners say they believe it was an accident and want to make it clear that no blame is being placed; they are simply asking for continued support from the community.

"I would appreciate if everyone just respect the driver.... and hope for her to get a fast recovery as well."

The owners are unsure how long the dining area will be closed, but they say customers can still order takeout, which they would greatly appreciate to help offset the financial toll that lies ahead.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.