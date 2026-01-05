How are Venezuelan-Americans in Colorado reacting to Maduro’s arrest?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Today, captured Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro made his first court appearance in a New York federal courtroom. Maduro entered a guilty plea, telling the court, "I am a decent man."

As his legal battle begins, many questions remain about what will happen in Venezuela.

KRDO13 is speaking with several Venezuelan-Americans who call Colorado home, but still have family residing in the South American country.