Flu spike impacting emergency rooms in Colorado Springs hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - We are officially in flu season, and the virus is spreading rapidly.

KRDO13's Marina Garcia is speaking with a doctor about current conditions and what patients can expect at Penrose Hospital.

We will have more on this at 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.