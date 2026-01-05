Dry conditions fuel multiple fires in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend’s Fire Weather Watch lived up to its warning, with firefighters responding to multiple fires in Colorado Springs.

On Sunday alone, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to three separate fires across the city, and another Red Flag Warning is in effect today for the southeast plains.

It started with a grass fire south of Pulpit Rock Park just before 2:33 p.m. The fire near Stanton Road and Eagle Rock Road in northeast Colorado Springs burned approximately one acre. A video shared by CSFD shows that the fire came dangerously close to homes, but firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Later that night, firefighters responded to two additional incidents about 20 minutes apart.

One was a structure fire in a westside neighborhood off Uintah Street and Mesa Road. Thankfully, nobody was injured, and crews got the fire under control. However, CSFD says they're still searching for the cause of the fire.

Then, firefighters responded to a trail along northbound I-25, where they found at least 10 grass fires burning. CSFD extinguished the fires that evening and remained on scene to mop up hot spots overnight.

The causes of all three fires remain under investigation.

Officials say the dry and windy conditions played a major role in the day’s events.

“It’s a testament to how dry it is," says Capt. J.J. Halsey, "just a single spark and it spreads very quickly, and it can quickly get out of control."

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for southeast Colorado, including Pueblo, Teller County, and portions of El Paso County, from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday.

