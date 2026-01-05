Tracking dry, windy conditions for fire danger Monday

TODAY: Monday will be another unseasonably warm day in southern Colorado. This paired with wind gusts of up to 30 mph puts us in fire weather conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the southeast plains, including Pueblo and portions of El Paso County, from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. We will have highs in the mid to low-60s across southern Colorado.

TONIGHT: Tonight we will cool down to below freezing along the I-25 corridor. Colorado Springs has a low of 29 degrees and Pueblo has a low of 31 degrees.

EXTENDED: Starting Tuesday we will begin to cool down by a few degrees. There is a chance the NWS could issue another Red Flag Warning Tuesday, due to spotty fire weather chances. Sunny skies are expected to continue through Wednesday, before chances for precipitation arrive Thursday.