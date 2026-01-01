El Paso County Search and Rescue hopes warm temps will mean record numbers for “Rescue Run”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Experiencing one of the warmest Winters on record might not do well by the ski slopes, but it's a boon for El Paso County Search and Rescue's (EPCSAR) largest fundraiser, the "Rescue Run."

Touting the slogan "Rain, snow, or 20 below," EPCSAR said organizers have never canceled the race in its 48 years of New Year's Day weather. With highs expected to reach the 60s in Colorado Springs, Thursday's race will be one of the nicest mornings in its history.

EPSCAR volunteer and spokesperson Chris Valentine said they always have a high number of people who wait on the weather forcast to register, and more still who register and decide to forgo the event raceday because of a dreary outlook. With conditions expected to be warm, dry, and the sun in the sky, Valentine hopes to see a turnout in record numbers.

In 2024, over 1200 people registered for the Rescue Run. EPCSAR said all the profits from registration help its volunteers save lives.

EPSCAR is a volunteer-based organization. It said no one gets paid, and volunteers have to buy their own equipment. The organization never charges and has someone on standby 24/7 for wilderness distress calls in Southeastern Colorado. A large part of their jurisdiction is performing mountain rescues on Pikes Peak.

The race is 10 p.m. at the Norris Penrose Center. Registration is closed, but people can donate to EPSCAR year-round, and volunteers will be accepting donations at the event. The group hosts the race on New Year's to minimize the chances they are needed on a call. Their busiest months are in the summer, particularly with rescues on the Manitou Incline.