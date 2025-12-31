Ringing in the New Year in the most Southern Colorado way possible
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Passion for the annual AdAmAn Club Fireworks show isn't limited to those above 14,000 ft.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Passion for the annual AdAmAn Club Fireworks show isn't limited to those above 14,000 ft.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.